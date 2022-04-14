Content Bitcoin (CTB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Content Bitcoin (CTB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Content Bitcoin (CTB) Information Content Bitcoin (CTB) is a pioneering project at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the rapidly growing world of webtoons. The project’s primary mission is to leverage AI to revolutionize the webtoon industry by enabling global access to high-quality, creative content. CTB’s goal is to not only popularize webtoons worldwide but also empower creators, fans, and investors within this space through blockchain technology. At its core, Content Bitcoin (CTB) aims to foster a dynamic ecosystem where webtoons can be created, traded, and appreciated globally. By utilizing AI tools, CTB facilitates efficient content creation and curation while creating new opportunities for digital artists and fans across the globe. Official Website: https://ainmetaverse.com/ Whitepaper: https://ainmetaverse.com/files/CTB_WhitePaper_v4.pdf Buy CTB Now!

Content Bitcoin (CTB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Content Bitcoin (CTB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 245.46B $ 245.46B $ 245.46B All-Time High: $ 249.13 $ 249.13 $ 249.13 All-Time Low: $ 15.03 $ 15.03 $ 15.03 Current Price: $ 246.01 $ 246.01 $ 246.01 Learn more about Content Bitcoin (CTB) price

Content Bitcoin (CTB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Content Bitcoin (CTB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTB's tokenomics, explore CTB token's live price!

CTB Price Prediction Want to know where CTB might be heading? Our CTB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CTB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!