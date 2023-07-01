Coop Coin (COOP) Information

What is the project about? Coop coin has communty on Algorand. Community created Community Rewards Vault (CRV) and pool. All coins are in circulation.

What makes your project unique? It created with all circulation on Algorand and it was first. So Coop has fair distribution, decentralized nature.

History of your project. Coop is a new coin.

What’s next for your project? We created quiz app and we rewarded users here. We're gonna add battle quiz for users play with each other and we're working for improve games here.

What can your token be used for? Quiz/game app will accept just coop coin. Coop Game will accept other coins but users will able to win just Coop coin.