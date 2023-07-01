Coop Coin (COOP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Coop Coin (COOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Coop Coin (COOP) Information

What is the project about? Coop coin has communty on Algorand. Community created Community Rewards Vault (CRV) and pool. All coins are in circulation.

What makes your project unique? It created with all circulation on Algorand and it was first. So Coop has fair distribution, decentralized nature.

History of your project. Coop is a new coin.

What’s next for your project? We created quiz app and we rewarded users here. We're gonna add battle quiz for users play with each other and we're working for improve games here.

What can your token be used for? Quiz/game app will accept just coop coin. Coop Game will accept other coins but users will able to win just Coop coin.

Official Website:
https://coopcoin.info/
Whitepaper:
https://coopcoin.info/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Whitepaper.pdf

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coop Coin (COOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M$ 21.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 358.85K
$ 358.85K$ 358.85K
All-Time High:
$ 0.074024
$ 0.074024$ 0.074024
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01319761
$ 0.01319761$ 0.01319761
Current Price:
$ 0.01708807
$ 0.01708807$ 0.01708807

Coop Coin (COOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Coop Coin (COOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of COOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many COOP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand COOP's tokenomics, explore COOP token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.