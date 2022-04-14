Cope Token (COPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cope Token (COPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cope Token (COPE) Information $Cope is a token built on the Solana Blockchain. Born as a memecoin, its goal is to onboard more users as possible. Obtained from airdrops of solana NFT collection, can be used to raffle and auction nfts, play casino, mint nft and can be obtained in exchange of burning nfts and tokens. $Cope is the pillar of the $Cope Ecosystem and with his community and social presence aim to obtain the lead on the Solana meme space. Official Website: https://copeverse.wtf/ Buy COPE Now!

Cope Token (COPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 64.42T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.32K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.000000000641348

Cope Token (COPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cope Token (COPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COPE's tokenomics, explore COPE token's live price!

