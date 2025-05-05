Core Blockchain Price (XCB)
The live price of Core Blockchain (XCB) today is 0.03768633 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.59M USD. XCB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Core Blockchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Core Blockchain price change within the day is +11.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 68.71M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XCB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XCB price information.
During today, the price change of Core Blockchain to USD was $ +0.00389905.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Core Blockchain to USD was $ -0.0010222793.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Core Blockchain to USD was $ -0.0014478371.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Core Blockchain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00389905
|+11.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010222793
|-2.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014478371
|-3.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Core Blockchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+11.54%
+10.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Core Blockchain is a Layer-1 PoW Blockchain that provides decentralized, secure, and scalable real-world solutions that impact not only the blockchain's end users but also the real-world environment around them. Core Blockchain’s innovative RWA-centric approach and DePIN solutions connect blockchain and decentralized technology with real assets, people, and infrastructures with the goal of regaining autonomy for users and rebuilding outdated systems.
