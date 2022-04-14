coreDAO (COREDAO) Information

coreDAO builds DeFi products controlled through a powerful on chain governance system.

Token holders can use their voting power to control the ecosystem and its products by using the DAO's on-chain governance to manage and implement changes.

The governance token (coreDAO) controls the CORE ecosystem. Using on chain governance, holders of coreDAO can directly control all CORE products.

cLEND is coreDAO's lending product which allows users to take out loans against a variety of tokens. coreDAO holders can adjust fees, collateral types and push updates to the cLEND contract.