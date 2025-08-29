What is COREX (CORX)

CoreX Protocol is a Layer-2 platform built on the BNB Smart Chain, offering high-performance scalability infrastructure for DeFi, Web3 E-commerce, DAO governance, and AI applications. CoreX aims to reduce transaction costs, increase processing speed, and deliver a seamless Web3 experience for both retail users and institutions.Strengthening our community governance and preparing for a DAO model is our top priority in the next phase.

COREX (CORX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

CORX to Local Currencies

COREX (CORX) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About COREX (CORX) How much is COREX (CORX) worth today? The live CORX price in USD is 0.02257855 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CORX to USD price? $ 0.02257855 . Check out The current price of CORX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of COREX? The market cap for CORX is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CORX? The circulating supply of CORX is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CORX? CORX achieved an ATH price of 0.0239614 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CORX? CORX saw an ATL price of 0.02199687 USD . What is the trading volume of CORX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CORX is -- USD . Will CORX go higher this year? CORX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CORX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

COREX (CORX) Important Industry Updates