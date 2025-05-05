CounosX Price (CCXX)
The live price of CounosX (CCXX) today is 0.078058 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CCXX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CounosX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.71M USD
- CounosX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CCXX to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of CounosX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CounosX to USD was $ -0.0118030408.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CounosX to USD was $ -0.0105251924.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CounosX to USD was $ -0.01197834711752237.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0118030408
|-15.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0105251924
|-13.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01197834711752237
|-13.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of CounosX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-15.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CounosX has it's own Blockchain and will supply about 21 million coins, until now about 18,400,000 coins mined.
