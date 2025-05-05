CouponBay Price (CUP)
The live price of CouponBay (CUP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CouponBay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CouponBay price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CUP price information.
During today, the price change of CouponBay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CouponBay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CouponBay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CouponBay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-80.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CouponBay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CouponBay aims to solve the inconvenience of used coupon transactions (exposure of personal information, direct contact between users, fraud damage) and contribute to the development of a healthy coupon trading(second-handed) market.
