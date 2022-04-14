Covesting (COV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Covesting (COV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Covesting (COV) Information Covesting is a Blockchain based peer-to-peer asset management platform. Investors can easily browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional crypto currency traders and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. Official Website: https://covesting.io Whitepaper: https://covesting.io/Covesting_White_Paper.pdf Buy COV Now!

Covesting (COV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Covesting (COV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M Total Supply: $ 18.73M $ 18.73M $ 18.73M Circulating Supply: $ 18.73M $ 18.73M $ 18.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.61M $ 1.61M $ 1.61M All-Time High: $ 2.38 $ 2.38 $ 2.38 All-Time Low: $ 0.002 $ 0.002 $ 0.002 Current Price: $ 0.085799 $ 0.085799 $ 0.085799 Learn more about Covesting (COV) price

Covesting (COV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Covesting (COV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COV's tokenomics, explore COV token's live price!

