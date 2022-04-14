CPUcoin (CPU) Tokenomics
CPUcoin (CPU) Information
CPUcoin is building the sharing economy of compute (CPU and GPU) to power Web 3, High Definition NFT capability and Generative AI in an eco-friendly way. CPUcoin has the benefit of 300 man years of development with over 100mil invested in the base technology, which has been licensed from Equilibrium. This original partnership provided the basis for robust Proof of Productive Work (PoPW) mining software that can wrap and control any back-end service to create scalable delivery of solutions in a sharing economy fast. We are like the “AirBnB” of computing power, and our services are needed by any and all companies with a scaling AI business. Our solution is uniquely suited to handle scaling on-demand creating and delivery of text to image, image to image, language model response AI (SophiaVerse), dynamic middleware to power next generation high-definition NFT’s (Venkman project with Bill Murray), and pushing content processing and delivery of image, video, rendering of text in any language, compositing, etc etc. There’s virtually no limit to what we can put in the platform to auto-scale and deliver results for our customers….but at least one-tenth the price of any other cloud service provider. 1/10TH! How do we do this? The miner network is global and deterministic, which means we can bill on-the-fly without any pre- provisioning and we don’t have the up-front cost of having to spend for capital equipment costs. It just scales and works automatically with our CGN nodes managing the routed traffic.
CPUcoin (CPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CPUcoin (CPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CPUcoin (CPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CPUcoin (CPU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CPU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CPU's tokenomics, explore CPU token's live price!
CPU Price Prediction
Want to know where CPU might be heading? Our CPU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.