Crafting Finance Price (CRF)
The live price of Crafting Finance (CRF) today is 0.00019141 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crafting Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crafting Finance price change within the day is -4.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Crafting Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crafting Finance to USD was $ +0.0000077770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crafting Finance to USD was $ -0.0000905817.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crafting Finance to USD was $ -0.00028472379386130623.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000077770
|+4.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000905817
|-47.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00028472379386130623
|-59.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crafting Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
-4.83%
+2.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crafting is an innovative synthetic asset issuance and trading platform.Crafting supports the issuance of synthetic assets such as options futures and other derivatives, stablecoins and bonds, as well as fragmented assets from NFT and even more complex programmable synthetic assets.Crafting uses a Synthetix-like SDP trading format that aggregates the liquidity of individual assets (trading pairs) and enables zero-slip trading.As a synthetic asset issuance platform, Crafting requires asset pledges to generate synthetic assets, and Crafting supports pledges of multiple assets, including BTC/ETH/DOT and even NFT, such as Punk and various Gamefi game assets, which can bring in more users.The adapted WASM VM developed based on INK,is currently ready to be deployed on Near, Solana, Acala and Plasm.
