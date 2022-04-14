Craze (CRAZE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Craze (CRAZE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Craze (CRAZE) Information

The Future of Memecoins on Ethereum

Launch Meme Coins Gaslessly. Stake Craze Token. Share the Revenue. Welcome to the first gasless Ethereum memecoin platform, built to dominate the bull run. Stake your Craze Tokens and earn a share of our billion-dollar potential.

About Craze.fun

Revolutionizing Memecoins on Ethereum At Craze.fun, we’re redefining what’s possible in the world of memecoins. Inspired by the groundbreaking success of Pump.fun, we’ve built the first gasless memecoin launchpad on Ethereum, solving the problem of high gas fees that have long plagued the Ethereum network.

Our mission is simple Empower creators with an accessible, low-cost platform to launch their meme coins. Reward the community by sharing 50% of platform revenue with Craze Token stakers. Drive innovation in the Ethereum ecosystem with tools and utilities that grow alongside the memecoin market. With the bull run upon us, Craze.fun is more than a platform - it’s a movement. We’re combining Ethereum’s global liquidity with the explosive power of memecoins to create a billion-dollar ecosystem where everyone, from creators to investors, can thrive.

Official Website:
https://crazetoken.io/
Whitepaper:
https://www.crazetoken.io/assets/LitePaper.pdf

Craze (CRAZE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Craze (CRAZE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.63K
$ 9.63K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.63K
$ 9.63K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01051485
$ 0.01051485
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Craze (CRAZE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Craze (CRAZE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CRAZE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CRAZE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CRAZE's tokenomics, explore CRAZE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.