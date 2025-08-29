What is Croin (CR)

The first blockchain solution with built-in credit functionality. Facilitating global commerce through secure, transparent conditional payments. Croin facilitates trade financing and conditional payment. It has use cases in everyday commerce and a web3 alternative to banking. A straightforward use-case is in trade financing, where crediting between two users can be facilitated. Other use cases are NFT/RWA Validation, Safeguarding Project Delivery, DAO for Boolean Output, & Secure Betting System.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Croin (CR) How much is Croin (CR) worth today? The live CR price in USD is 0.199017 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CR to USD price? $ 0.199017 . Check out The current price of CR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Croin? The market cap for CR is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CR? The circulating supply of CR is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CR? CR achieved an ATH price of 0.205509 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CR? CR saw an ATL price of 0.198213 USD . What is the trading volume of CR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CR is -- USD . Will CR go higher this year? CR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

