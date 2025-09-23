Cronos Army Price (CA)
+1.11%
+9.61%
--
--
Cronos Army (CA) real-time price is $0.00020313. Over the past 24 hours, CA traded between a low of $ 0.00018144 and a high of $ 0.00021674, showing active market volatility. CA's all-time high price is $ 0.00021674, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00018144.
In terms of short-term performance, CA has changed by +1.11% over the past hour, +9.61% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Cronos Army is $ 202.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CA is 998.53M, with a total supply of 998528957.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.71K.
During today, the price change of Cronos Army to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cronos Army to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cronos Army to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cronos Army to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Project Overview: Cronos Army ($CA) is a revolutionary ecosystem blending NFTs, gaming, and AI on Cronos. Users create unique Soldier NFTs via croarmy.site's meme/NFT generator, deploying them in a strategic game to train on missions and earn $CRO rewards. Conquer lands, stake $CA for yields, and leverage AI for memes/intel shared on X. Key Features: NFT & Meme Generator: Craft Soldier NFTs with distinct traits/personalities on croarmy.site. AI-Powered Tools: Generate memes or intel reports and auto-post to X via connected accounts. Gaming Platform: Train NFTs, send on daily missions, conquer player lands based on XP/Rank for dominance. Game Rewards/Staking: Stake $CA on conquered territories to earn $CRO yields—APR scales with land holdings. Defend to retain rewards; losses only halt weekly earnings. No permanent penalties, ensuring fair play and sustained engagement. Rewards pool funded by in-game $CRO purchases.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-22 16:24:00
|Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion
|09-22 13:03:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, Bitcoin drops below $115,000, ETH, SOL, BNB all decline over 4%
|09-22 09:43:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market in weak oscillation, some strong varieties pull back, Bitcoin barely holds at $115,000
|09-21 13:36:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 79, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for four consecutive days
|09-21 12:39:00
|Industry Updates
BNB Chain ecosystem tokens rise across the board, ASTER surges over 69% in 24 hours
|09-21 11:06:00
|Industry Updates
Vitalik: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum as search is to Google
