Discover key insights into Cronos Army (CA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Cronos Army (CA) Information

Project Overview: Cronos Army ($CA) is a revolutionary ecosystem blending NFTs, gaming, and AI on Cronos. Users create unique Soldier NFTs via croarmy.site's meme/NFT generator, deploying them in a strategic game to train on missions and earn $CRO rewards. Conquer lands, stake $CA for yields, and leverage AI for memes/intel shared on X.

Key Features: NFT & Meme Generator: Craft Soldier NFTs with distinct traits/personalities on croarmy.site.

AI-Powered Tools: Generate memes or intel reports and auto-post to X via connected accounts. Gaming Platform: Train NFTs, send on daily missions, conquer player lands based on XP/Rank for dominance.

Game Rewards/Staking:

Stake $CA on conquered territories to earn $CRO yields—APR scales with land holdings. Defend to retain rewards; losses only halt weekly earnings. No permanent penalties, ensuring fair play and sustained engagement. Rewards pool funded by in-game $CRO purchases.