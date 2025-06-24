Crude Oil Brent Price (OIL)
The live price of Crude Oil Brent (OIL) today is 151.9 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crude Oil Brent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Crude Oil Brent price change within the day is +12.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OIL price information.
During today, the price change of Crude Oil Brent to USD was $ +16.43.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crude Oil Brent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crude Oil Brent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crude Oil Brent to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +16.43
|+12.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Crude Oil Brent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.93%
+12.13%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 OIL to VND
₫3,997,248.5
|1 OIL to AUD
A$233.926
|1 OIL to GBP
￡110.887
|1 OIL to EUR
€130.634
|1 OIL to USD
$151.9
|1 OIL to MYR
RM651.651
|1 OIL to TRY
₺6,016.759
|1 OIL to JPY
¥22,197.147
|1 OIL to RUB
₽11,922.631
|1 OIL to INR
₹13,110.489
|1 OIL to IDR
Rp2,490,163.536
|1 OIL to KRW
₩208,367.306
|1 OIL to PHP
₱8,687.161
|1 OIL to EGP
￡E.7,696.773
|1 OIL to BRL
R$833.931
|1 OIL to CAD
C$208.103
|1 OIL to BDT
৳18,562.18
|1 OIL to NGN
₦235,502.722
|1 OIL to UAH
₴6,360.053
|1 OIL to VES
Bs15,645.7
|1 OIL to PKR
Rs43,090.992
|1 OIL to KZT
₸79,279.648
|1 OIL to THB
฿4,970.168
|1 OIL to TWD
NT$4,499.278
|1 OIL to AED
د.إ557.473
|1 OIL to CHF
Fr123.039
|1 OIL to HKD
HK$1,192.415
|1 OIL to MAD
.د.م1,389.885
|1 OIL to MXN
$2,904.328