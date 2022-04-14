Crust Shadow (CSM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Crust Shadow (CSM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Crust Shadow (CSM) Information CRUST implements the incentive layer protocol for decentralized storage, and vision to building a decentralized cloud ecosystem. Official Website: https://crust.network/ Buy CSM Now!

Crust Shadow (CSM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crust Shadow (CSM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 885.92K $ 885.92K $ 885.92K All-Time High: $ 0.166 $ 0.166 $ 0.166 All-Time Low: $ 0.00266798 $ 0.00266798 $ 0.00266798 Current Price: $ 0.00429293 $ 0.00429293 $ 0.00429293 Learn more about Crust Shadow (CSM) price

Crust Shadow (CSM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crust Shadow (CSM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CSM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CSM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CSM's tokenomics, explore CSM token's live price!

CSM Price Prediction Want to know where CSM might be heading? Our CSM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CSM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!