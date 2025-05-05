cryptain Price (CRY)
The live price of cryptain (CRY) today is 0.0000080 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.99K USD. CRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cryptain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- cryptain price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.27M USD
During today, the price change of cryptain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cryptain to USD was $ +0.0000008997.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cryptain to USD was $ -0.0000006145.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cryptain to USD was $ -0.00001907669152195503.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000008997
|+11.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000006145
|-7.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00001907669152195503
|-70.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of cryptain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRYPTAIN is an AI-powered crypto hedge fund and terminal that combines blockchain analysis, social media analysis and community voting with artificial intelligence to make trading decisions on the Solana blockchain. How it works: 1. Buy CRYPTAIN tokens 2. Stake your tokens 3. Vote on tokens as investments 4. AI agent trades based on community votes The AI agent operates on X/Twitter with multiple functions: Market Analysis - Monitors new token launches - Analyzes price movements - Tracks liquidity changes - Identifies trading opportunities Community Engagement - Posts regular market updates - Shares investment insights - Responds to market events - Announces trading decisions Data Collection - Monitors social sentiment - Tracks trending tokens - Analyzes market narratives - Gathers community feedback Decision Making - Combines multiple data sources: - Technical analysis - Social sentiment - Community votes - On-chain metrics
