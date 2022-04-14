cryptain (CRY) Tokenomics
cryptain (CRY) Information
CRYPTAIN is an AI-powered crypto hedge fund and terminal that combines blockchain analysis, social media analysis and community voting with artificial intelligence to make trading decisions on the Solana blockchain.
How it works:
- Buy CRYPTAIN tokens
- Stake your tokens
- Vote on tokens as investments
- AI agent trades based on community votes
The AI agent operates on X/Twitter with multiple functions: Market Analysis
- Monitors new token launches
- Analyzes price movements
- Tracks liquidity changes
- Identifies trading opportunities
Community Engagement
- Posts regular market updates
- Shares investment insights
- Responds to market events
- Announces trading decisions
Data Collection
- Monitors social sentiment
- Tracks trending tokens
- Analyzes market narratives
- Gathers community feedback
Decision Making
- Combines multiple data sources:
- Technical analysis
- Social sentiment
- Community votes
- On-chain metrics
cryptain (CRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for cryptain (CRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
cryptain (CRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of cryptain (CRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CRY's tokenomics, explore CRY token's live price!
CRY Price Prediction
Want to know where CRY might be heading? Our CRY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.