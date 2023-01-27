CryptoAI (CAI) Tokenomics
CryptoAI (CAI) Information
CryptoAI is an ERC20 project which launched on 27th January 2023. The native token of the CryptoAI project is $CAI, it has a total supply of 100 million tokens. CryptoAI is a project that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real solutions for the cryptocurrency space.
CryptoAI aims to revolutionize the crypto landscape by providing users with powerful and innovative tools in the form of powered telegram bots whose solutions are to gain time, automate things and make it easier to trade cryptos.
Ultimately, CryptoAI's mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible to the masses and create a bonding between the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors. No need to register anywhere or be worried about collected data: their bots are safe, anonymous, free, and fast to use.
Their economic model mostly relies on the advertising system linked to their bots. A part of their revenue is used to buy back and burn $CAI tokens. By doing this, they assure themselves that their cryptocurrency is deflationary, which means that the supply will reduce over time, driving the price up. This consistent ecosystem is made to sustain the project in the long term.
CryptoAI (CAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoAI (CAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CryptoAI (CAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoAI (CAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.