Cryptoforce (COF) Information

Cryptoforce: Where competition meets earnings in a visually stunning P2E game. game. The COF chip is the currency of this universe, and you will do almost every transaction with it. $COFchips can be earned from mobs and tasks. Dropped items can be exchanged with NPCs in exchange for $COFchips. Write Your Own Story in the COF Universe Our game provides both PVE and PVP modes. Dive into epic dungeons on your own or with your friends, defeat your enemies and gain rare items. Test your skills against other players in rewarding PVP battles, and gain while doing so!