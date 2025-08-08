What is CryptoHub (HUB)

CryptoHub is a Premium Web3 Launchpad and development studio empowering crypto projects to raise capital and grow through secure, transparent token sales. Beyond their flagship launchpad, CryptoHub offers a comprehensive suite of Web3 Tools where projects can create tokens, set up sales, manage token distribution with lockups and vesting schedules, and leverage an integrated swap across multiple blockchains. The HUB token is the native utility and revenue-share asset of CryptoHub’s ecosystem. By simply holding HUB, investors earn ownership points, granting them a share of platform revenues and exclusive access to upcoming features. The recent migration of HUB to the Base Network ensures faster, cheaper transactions, further enhancing user experience. CryptoHub Web3 Tools empower both project teams and investors with user-friendly, secure solutions to streamline fundraising and token management in one investor-first platform.

CryptoHub (HUB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

CryptoHub (HUB) Tokenomics

