CryptoMines is a SciFi play-to-earn NFT game designed to provide the users with a fun experience by collecting Workers and Spaceships to travel through the universe searching for $ETERNAL, this mineral allows them to live another day and make some profits along the way.
CryptoMines aims to be the greatest SciFi game on the blockchain while letting their users enjoy being a part of a vast universe, the thrill of strategic gameplay, and of course, earn $ETERNAL.
Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoMines Eternal (ETERNAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETERNAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETERNAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.