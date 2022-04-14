CryptoMines Eternal (ETERNAL) Information

CryptoMines is a SciFi play-to-earn NFT game designed to provide the users with a fun experience by collecting Workers and Spaceships to travel through the universe searching for $ETERNAL, this mineral allows them to live another day and make some profits along the way.

CryptoMines aims to be the greatest SciFi game on the blockchain while letting their users enjoy being a part of a vast universe, the thrill of strategic gameplay, and of course, earn $ETERNAL.