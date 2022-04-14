Cryptopolis (CPO) Tokenomics
Cryptopolis is an NFT based game where you can collect, earn, win and display your NFTs while playing and socializing with your friends. Play your way up the Cryptopolis to unlock bigger, more luxurious and more customizable apartments! Display your rare NFT items and brag to your friends! Use $CPO to buy and sell NFT rooms, interior, pets and clothes as a single item or as a bundle at the Cryptopolis marketplace and become the wealthiest Cryptopian! Climb your way up the Cryptopolis tower by doing mini games and performing tasks and achievements. Can you reach the top floor?
Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptopolis (CPO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CPO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CPO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
