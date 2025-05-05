CryptoXpress Price (XPRESS)
The live price of CryptoXpress (XPRESS) today is 0.01671067 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XPRESS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoXpress Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.10K USD
- CryptoXpress price change within the day is -1.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CryptoXpress to USD was $ -0.00033139188309392.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoXpress to USD was $ -0.0062157041.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoXpress to USD was $ -0.0078269954.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoXpress to USD was $ -0.02435844042444609.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00033139188309392
|-1.94%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0062157041
|-37.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0078269954
|-46.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02435844042444609
|-59.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoXpress: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-1.94%
-1.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $XPRESS utility token underpins the entire CryptoXpress platform, where investors will be able to avail of discounts and features by using the $XPRESS token when performing transactions within the CX mobile iOS and Android applications. CryptoXpress will provide investors further incentives to invest in its $XPRESS tokens through liquidity pool farming and staking rewards which will be announced in the upcoming weeks. The $XPRESS token vesting schedules have been designed through the advice of industry-leading organisations and advisors to ensure investor ROI, price stability, and token liquidity are maintained based on industry best practices.
