CSR (CSR) Information

CSR ""Plastic Credit"" is set to follow in the footsteps of the “Carbon Credit”. Distribution of CSR is directly connected to actual removal of plastic waste, by Corsair facilities presently in Thailand and later around the world.

Plastic waste is a major global problem and CSR and Corsair bring a solution for this problem. Plastic waste is removed from the environment, including landfills and our oceans and converted into Advanced Bio-oil.

Advanced Bio-oil can be used to produce environmentally friendlier fuels, such as gasoline, Diesel and Jet fuel, and perhaps more importantly new plastic products. In this way the plastic waste is now properly recycled similar to paper, glass and steel.