CTC PLUS Price (CTCP)

1 CTCP to USD Live Price:

$0.832618
$0.832618
+15.10%1D
CTC PLUS (CTCP) Live Price Chart
CTC PLUS (CTCP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.691588
24H Low
$ 0.838932
24H High

$ 0.691588
$ 0.838932
$ 0.838932
$ 0.63581
+2.45%

+15.27%

--

--

CTC PLUS (CTCP) real-time price is $0.833468. Over the past 24 hours, CTCP traded between a low of $ 0.691588 and a high of $ 0.838932, showing active market volatility. CTCP's all-time high price is $ 0.838932, while its all-time low price is $ 0.63581.

In terms of short-term performance, CTCP has changed by +2.45% over the past hour, +15.27% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Market Information

$ 90.01M
--
$ 90.01M
108.00M
108,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of CTC PLUS is $ 90.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CTCP is 108.00M, with a total supply of 108000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.01M.

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CTC PLUS to USD was $ +0.11038.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CTC PLUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CTC PLUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CTC PLUS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.11038+15.27%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is CTC PLUS (CTCP)

CTCP is a native token within the Tantin.app ecosystem, which currently powers staking services and will expand its role as a utility asset across multiple products. The project is designed to provide users with access to high-yield staking opportunities, flexible participation, and future integration into core ecosystem features. CTCP will be used for transaction fees, governance, and as a medium of exchange for upcoming modules such as automated trading bots and GameFi applications. Through these utilities, the token supports both user engagement and long-term ecosystem growth.

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Resource

Official Website

CTC PLUS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CTC PLUS (CTCP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CTC PLUS (CTCP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CTC PLUS.

Check the CTC PLUS price prediction now!

CTCP to Local Currencies

CTC PLUS (CTCP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CTC PLUS (CTCP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTCP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CTC PLUS (CTCP)

How much is CTC PLUS (CTCP) worth today?
The live CTCP price in USD is 0.833468 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CTCP to USD price?
The current price of CTCP to USD is $ 0.833468. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CTC PLUS?
The market cap for CTCP is $ 90.01M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CTCP?
The circulating supply of CTCP is 108.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CTCP?
CTCP achieved an ATH price of 0.838932 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CTCP?
CTCP saw an ATL price of 0.63581 USD.
What is the trading volume of CTCP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CTCP is -- USD.
Will CTCP go higher this year?
CTCP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CTCP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
