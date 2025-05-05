CUBISWAP Price (CUBI)
The live price of CUBISWAP (CUBI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CUBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CUBISWAP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CUBISWAP price change within the day is -0.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CUBISWAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CUBISWAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CUBISWAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CUBISWAP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CUBISWAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.27%
+1.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CUBISwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Our community and partners can tap into the next generation of financial innovation through our decentralized exchange, utility token staking, premium launchpad, lending network, and NFT projects in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Getting started on the CUBISwap platform only requires a supported cryptocurrency wallet. We do not require customers to register, and do not have a "know your customer" process. To get started with CUBISwap: Join by interacting with our community, using our DeFi platform, and purchasing our native utility tokens, $CUBI Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on opBNB using our decentralized exchange Create liquidity between cryptocurrency token pairs to receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens, which can earn trading fees (liquidity mining) and be staked in Yield Farms to earn $CUBI Stake $CUBI in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects Lend and borrow crypto assets with the CUBISwap Lending Network Participate in IDO for new crypto projects Purchase Treasury Bills with LP to receive discounted $CUBI or partner tokens that vest over time Crypto projects can partner with CUBISwap to: List their tokens on our decentralized exchange Receive advisory services from our team Network with our robust partnership ecosystem Co-market with us to acquire new users Create Yield Farms to incentivize users to add liquidity for their token on our exchange Raise capital through IDO Whether you're new to crypto or a DeFi veteran, CUBISwap has the tools and the community to support your decentralized finance needs.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
