Introducing Cultel ($CULTEL), the latest ERC-based meme token inspired by the growing hype around cult-themed memecoins and Vitalik Buterin’s recent tweet expressing his fondness for the word “Cultel.” Designed to capture the imagination of crypto enthusiasts, Cultel taps into the meme token craze while fostering a vibrant and inclusive community. With its unique branding and a nod to Vitalik’s influence, $CULTEL positions itself as the next breakout token in the memecoin space. Early adopters will enjoy the opportunity to ride the wave of excitement as Cultel aims to create a trendsetting ecosystem, blending humor, virality, and crypto innovation. Join the $CULTEL movement and embrace the power of the cult-like community!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cultel (CULTEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CULTEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CULTEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
