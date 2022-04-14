CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Information

Cyber Dragon Golds are earned by playing the Cyber Dragon game. Cyber Dragon is a Play to Earn Game based on Binance Smart Chain. This game is powed by BinaryX team.

Gold is a BEP-20 token, it is the main currency in the game. Golds can be used in most consumption scenarios in the game.For example, heroes need to consume gold to upgrade; gold is required for expenses when challenging dungeons and preparing the equipment. You can also use gold to hire other player's heroes to form a team together, etc. Gold can be obtained by mining by participating in daily work after recruiting heroes.

Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain. Players can create characters, collect rare equipments and challenge Dungeon. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the Cyber Dragon. A hero will receive the dragon treasure house rewards by defeating the dragon.