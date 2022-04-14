CyberPixels (CYPX) Information

CyberVerse is an open-world, pixel-based game filled with various opportunities to explore, play, earn and have some fun! Our plan is to have an open world pixel game, fit with blockchain integration to allow for unique player experiences using Ergo Blockchain (by having NFT integrations, custom tokens, in-game marketplace integrated with Ergo blockchain, etc).

Not only will this increase player satisfaction, it will allow us to tailor unique experiences to community members who have purchased our NFTs. The CyberCity will be a city available to all, however, holders of CyberCitizens will have special privileges, early access for the early versions of the game and access to special areas!

Within the city, depending on your seniority and if you hold CyberCitizen NFT, you will be able to access special areas. While taking a stroll through the streets of CyberCity, you will also find a variety of jobs (mini games) to take part in, these jobs will be one of many ways to earn Cyberverse token $CYPX.