D2 Price (D2X)
The live price of D2 (D2X) today is 0.02022259 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. D2X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key D2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- D2 price change within the day is -1.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of D2 to USD was $ -0.00025860236507627.
In the past 30 days, the price change of D2 to USD was $ +0.0007201486.
In the past 60 days, the price change of D2 to USD was $ +0.0309206555.
In the past 90 days, the price change of D2 to USD was $ +0.012210340227880941.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00025860236507627
|-1.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007201486
|+3.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0309206555
|+152.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.012210340227880941
|+152.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of D2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-1.26%
-19.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
D2 ($D2X) tokens earn Storage Network Tariffs on the ScPrime Decentralized Storage network when storage contracts complete successfully. The ScPrime network is a worldwide network of independent storage providers who earn utility tokens for providing storage to the network. D2 holders will share in these earning by holding the $D2X tokens.
