D2 Finance (D2) Information

D2 Finance brings the sophistication of a top-tier hedge fund on-chain through our institutional grade, options-based vault architecture.

Each vault is tactically aligned with the current opportunity landscape, setting them apart from the typical offerings in the DeFi vault sector that often rely on static strategies. This dynamic approach positions them to stay ahead, effectively navigating the markets where static strategies may become less effective over time.

Capital is actively managed and traded by the adept D2 quant trading team, which boasts extensive experience (over $1billion AUM) in multiple top-tier hedge funds.