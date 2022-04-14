D2 Finance (D2) Tokenomics
D2 Finance (D2) Information
D2 Finance brings the sophistication of a top-tier hedge fund on-chain through our institutional grade, options-based vault architecture.
Each vault is tactically aligned with the current opportunity landscape, setting them apart from the typical offerings in the DeFi vault sector that often rely on static strategies. This dynamic approach positions them to stay ahead, effectively navigating the markets where static strategies may become less effective over time.
Capital is actively managed and traded by the adept D2 quant trading team, which boasts extensive experience (over $1billion AUM) in multiple top-tier hedge funds.
Understanding the tokenomics of D2 Finance (D2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of D2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many D2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
D2 Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.