DAD Price (DAD)
The live price of DAD (DAD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 177.73K USD. DAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DAD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DAD price change within the day is -19.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 731.67M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAD price information.
During today, the price change of DAD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DAD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DAD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DAD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-19.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DAD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-19.98%
-31.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, committed to creating infrastructure to connect global advertising. Through blockchain technology, we could make advertising data more open and transparent; Through lightning network, small high-frequency settlement in the advertising field becomes possible. Through token economic incentive, each role will be more active to maintain the healthy development of DAD ecology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DAD to VND
₫--
|1 DAD to AUD
A$--
|1 DAD to GBP
￡--
|1 DAD to EUR
€--
|1 DAD to USD
$--
|1 DAD to MYR
RM--
|1 DAD to TRY
₺--
|1 DAD to JPY
¥--
|1 DAD to RUB
₽--
|1 DAD to INR
₹--
|1 DAD to IDR
Rp--
|1 DAD to KRW
₩--
|1 DAD to PHP
₱--
|1 DAD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DAD to BRL
R$--
|1 DAD to CAD
C$--
|1 DAD to BDT
৳--
|1 DAD to NGN
₦--
|1 DAD to UAH
₴--
|1 DAD to VES
Bs--
|1 DAD to PKR
Rs--
|1 DAD to KZT
₸--
|1 DAD to THB
฿--
|1 DAD to TWD
NT$--
|1 DAD to AED
د.إ--
|1 DAD to CHF
Fr--
|1 DAD to HKD
HK$--
|1 DAD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DAD to MXN
$--