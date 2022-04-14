Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics

Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Daily Finance (DLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Daily Finance (DLY) Information

BUILDING THE FUTURE OF WEB3 TOGETHER Join a passionate, ready-to-help community of users, developers, and entrepreneurs already using and building on DailyFinance.

Daily Finance (DLY) is a project that aims to explore the unlimited potential offered by blockchain technology and provide reliable, transparent and innovative financial solutions to its users. Based on the BEP-20 token standard, DLY operates through the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. The main goal of our project is to enable users to transfer their value easily and securely, while also allowing them to increase their value through various applications and services in our ecosystem.

Daily Finance is an innovative and inclusive project that aims to revolutionize the financial world using blockchain technology. After making a solid start on the BSC network, we plan to transition to our own private blockchain network. This transition will further strengthen our project and allow us to provide more value and services to our users. Discover your financial freedom with Daily Finance, push the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Official Website:
https://daily.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.daily.finance/

Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Daily Finance (DLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 60.50K
$ 60.50K$ 60.50K
All-Time High:
$ 1.16
$ 1.16$ 1.16
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0006015
$ 0.0006015$ 0.0006015
Current Price:
$ 0.00060504
$ 0.00060504$ 0.00060504

Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Daily Finance (DLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DLY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DLY's tokenomics, explore DLY token's live price!

DLY Price Prediction

Want to know where DLY might be heading? Our DLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.