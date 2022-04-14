Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics
Daily Finance (DLY) is a project that aims to explore the unlimited potential offered by blockchain technology and provide reliable, transparent and innovative financial solutions to its users. Based on the BEP-20 token standard, DLY operates through the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. The main goal of our project is to enable users to transfer their value easily and securely, while also allowing them to increase their value through various applications and services in our ecosystem.
Daily Finance is an innovative and inclusive project that aims to revolutionize the financial world using blockchain technology. After making a solid start on the BSC network, we plan to transition to our own private blockchain network. This transition will further strengthen our project and allow us to provide more value and services to our users. Discover your financial freedom with Daily Finance, push the boundaries of blockchain technology.
Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Daily Finance (DLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Daily Finance (DLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Daily Finance (DLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DLY Price Prediction
