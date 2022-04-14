Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics

Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics

Dank Frog (DANK) Information

Take Over (CTO), where the community took charge of the project to create something new and exciting in the crypto space. It is about collectibles. Meme coin based on legendary MLG Frog meme which main purpose is to be collected and hold. The $DANK project is a meme coin revolution fully powered by the community. It started as a Community Inspired by the viral power of frog memes and meme coins like $PEPE, $DANK aims to leverage humor, community spirit, and hype to become the next meme coin sensation on the Solana blockchain.

Official Website:
https://dankfrogcto.com/

Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dank Frog (DANK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.75K
Total Supply:
$ 999.08M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.08M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00019623
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000447
Current Price:
$ 0
Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dank Frog (DANK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DANK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DANK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.