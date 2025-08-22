DarkAni Grok Companion (DARKANI) Price Information (USD)

DarkAni Grok Companion (DARKANI) real-time price is $0.0000363. Over the past 24 hours, DARKANI traded between a low of $ 0.00003515 and a high of $ 0.00005604, showing active market volatility. DARKANI's all-time high price is $ 0.00005604, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003769.

In terms of short-term performance, DARKANI has changed by -17.02% over the past hour, -7.78% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DarkAni Grok Companion (DARKANI) Market Information

The current Market Cap of DarkAni Grok Companion is $ 36.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARKANI is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999826809.836439. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.29K.