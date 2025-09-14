Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00033662 $ 0.00033662 $ 0.00033662 24H Low $ 0.0003524 $ 0.0003524 $ 0.0003524 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00033662$ 0.00033662 $ 0.00033662 24H High $ 0.0003524$ 0.0003524 $ 0.0003524 All Time High $ 0.02002325$ 0.02002325 $ 0.02002325 Lowest Price $ 0.0001406$ 0.0001406 $ 0.0001406 Price Change (1H) -1.01% Price Change (1D) +0.64% Price Change (7D) -2.69% Price Change (7D) -2.69%

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) real-time price is $0.00034445. Over the past 24 hours, DOP traded between a low of $ 0.00033662 and a high of $ 0.0003524, showing active market volatility. DOP's all-time high price is $ 0.02002325, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001406.

In terms of short-term performance, DOP has changed by -1.01% over the past hour, +0.64% over 24 hours, and -2.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.27M$ 4.27M $ 4.27M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.04M$ 8.04M $ 8.04M Circulation Supply 12.39B 12.39B 12.39B Total Supply 23,348,285,572.99999 23,348,285,572.99999 23,348,285,572.99999

The current Market Cap of Data Ownership Protocol is $ 4.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOP is 12.39B, with a total supply of 23348285572.99999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.04M.