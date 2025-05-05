Datamall Coin Price (DMC)
The live price of Datamall Coin (DMC) today is 0.00381624 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.46M USD. DMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Datamall Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Datamall Coin price change within the day is -8.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 382.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DMC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Datamall Coin to USD was $ -0.000370622398619485.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Datamall Coin to USD was $ -0.0022357587.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Datamall Coin to USD was $ -0.0026705207.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Datamall Coin to USD was $ -0.01684699144655338.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000370622398619485
|-8.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022357587
|-58.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026705207
|-69.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01684699144655338
|-81.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Datamall Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-8.85%
+1.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Decentralized Storage What makes your project unique? Real data Storag. Ability to determine data ownership. Nash consensus.The storage market will tend to be dynamically balanced in the competition Give incentives to both users and miners. While incentivizing storage space, it also incentivizes demand. Storage is available and easy to use. Support storage application service. History of your project. one and half years What’s next for your project? The first step is to expand storage space, improve storage capacity and storage efficiency. The second step is to attract business user data and personal user data, using the DMC network. The third step is to establish and support the operation of large-scale decentralized applications based on dmc storage. What can your token be used for? 1. Users use DMC to purchase storage space 2. Miners mortgage DMC as a storage deposit 3. Governance 4. Users and developers use DMC to purchase and experience DMC ecological applications
