Dave Coin ($DAVE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dave Coin ($DAVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Dave Coin ($DAVE) Information

What is the project about? $DAVE WILL BE A PROJECT THAT FOCUSES ON EDUCATION, PRIVACY, AND ADAPTATION IN THE CRYPTOCURRENCY SPACE.

What makes your project unique? $DAVE will create NFT's as well as create new software to be used in cryptocurrency.

History of your project. This project has been live for one week. So far, I have launched the token, the website, and looking at releasing our first NFT shortly.

What’s next for your project? A NFT project called, "HODL THE LETTUCE."

What can your token be used for? This token will be used as a utility to hold for rewards and use as a currency through the new $DAVE releases.

Official Website:
https://www.davecoin.io

Dave Coin ($DAVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.69T
$ 420.69T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 55.50K
$ 55.50K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Dave Coin ($DAVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dave Coin ($DAVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $DAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $DAVE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.