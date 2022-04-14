Dave Coin ($DAVE) Information

What is the project about? $DAVE WILL BE A PROJECT THAT FOCUSES ON EDUCATION, PRIVACY, AND ADAPTATION IN THE CRYPTOCURRENCY SPACE.

What makes your project unique? $DAVE will create NFT's as well as create new software to be used in cryptocurrency.

History of your project. This project has been live for one week. So far, I have launched the token, the website, and looking at releasing our first NFT shortly.

What’s next for your project? A NFT project called, "HODL THE LETTUCE."

What can your token be used for? This token will be used as a utility to hold for rewards and use as a currency through the new $DAVE releases.