What is the project about? $DAVE WILL BE A PROJECT THAT FOCUSES ON EDUCATION, PRIVACY, AND ADAPTATION IN THE CRYPTOCURRENCY SPACE.
What makes your project unique? $DAVE will create NFT's as well as create new software to be used in cryptocurrency.
History of your project. This project has been live for one week. So far, I have launched the token, the website, and looking at releasing our first NFT shortly.
What’s next for your project? A NFT project called, "HODL THE LETTUCE."
What can your token be used for? This token will be used as a utility to hold for rewards and use as a currency through the new $DAVE releases.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dave Coin ($DAVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $DAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $DAVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.