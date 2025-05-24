DaVinci Price (WTF)
The live price of DaVinci (WTF) today is 13.88 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DaVinci Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DaVinci price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DaVinci to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DaVinci to USD was $ -1.6276451400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DaVinci to USD was $ -3.7288134200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DaVinci to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -1.6276451400
|-11.72%
|60 Days
|$ -3.7288134200
|-26.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
DaVinci is a revolutionary web3 collaborative generative AI art experiment comprised of 8,888 liquidity-backed NFT artworks, created by the community of holders in collaboration with AI. Designed by the innovators of the first liquidity-backed NFTs, the project leverages the novel ERC-404 Protocol, facilitating direct token-NFT pairing for immediate trading on decentralized platforms. Ownership is simplified: hold at least one complete token to claim your NFT; less than one, and the NFT is burned, enhancing scarcity. This project is more than art—it’s a historical ledger of digital creation, inviting you to be a part of its unfolding story.
