DaVinci (WTF) Information

DaVinci is a revolutionary web3 collaborative generative AI art experiment comprised of 8,888 liquidity-backed NFT artworks, created by the community of holders in collaboration with AI.

Designed by the innovators of the first liquidity-backed NFTs, the project leverages the novel ERC-404 Protocol, facilitating direct token-NFT pairing for immediate trading on decentralized platforms.

Ownership is simplified: hold at least one complete token to claim your NFT; less than one, and the NFT is burned, enhancing scarcity. This project is more than art—it’s a historical ledger of digital creation, inviting you to be a part of its unfolding story.