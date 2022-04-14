DaVinci (WTF) Tokenomics
DaVinci (WTF) Information
DaVinci is a revolutionary web3 collaborative generative AI art experiment comprised of 8,888 liquidity-backed NFT artworks, created by the community of holders in collaboration with AI.
Designed by the innovators of the first liquidity-backed NFTs, the project leverages the novel ERC-404 Protocol, facilitating direct token-NFT pairing for immediate trading on decentralized platforms.
Ownership is simplified: hold at least one complete token to claim your NFT; less than one, and the NFT is burned, enhancing scarcity. This project is more than art—it’s a historical ledger of digital creation, inviting you to be a part of its unfolding story.
DaVinci (WTF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DaVinci (WTF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DaVinci (WTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DaVinci (WTF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WTF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WTF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WTF Price Prediction
Disclaimer
