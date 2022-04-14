Day By Day (DBD) Information

Day By Day is reimagining insurance with DeFi and NFTs. Our insurance asset management platform and asset registry mobile app will connect to our Web 3 insurance DAO and take insurance to a new level of trustworthiness and transparency.

Our Day By Day DAO solution will consist of an insurance marketplace which will connect insurers and buyers to insure real world assets using NFTs (for policies and assets), while investors will have the opportunity to take advantage of DeFi type investing.

The Day By Day platform is supported and driven by the DBD Token which will be used for:

Decentralised insurance transactions (premium payments, claim payments)

Powering the Insurance DAO (governance)

Resolving premium accuracy

Income for investors via DAO staking and claims pool liquidity investing

Insurer and investor risk management

Rewards for the community