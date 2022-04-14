Day By Day (DBD) Tokenomics
Day By Day is reimagining insurance with DeFi and NFTs. Our insurance asset management platform and asset registry mobile app will connect to our Web 3 insurance DAO and take insurance to a new level of trustworthiness and transparency.
Our Day By Day DAO solution will consist of an insurance marketplace which will connect insurers and buyers to insure real world assets using NFTs (for policies and assets), while investors will have the opportunity to take advantage of DeFi type investing.
The Day By Day platform is supported and driven by the DBD Token which will be used for:
- Decentralised insurance transactions (premium payments, claim payments)
- Powering the Insurance DAO (governance)
- Resolving premium accuracy
- Income for investors via DAO staking and claims pool liquidity investing
- Insurer and investor risk management
- Rewards for the community
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Day By Day (DBD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Day By Day (DBD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DBD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DBD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
