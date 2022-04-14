DBX (DBX) Tokenomics
DBX (DBX) Information
DBX is a global ecosystem and a platform with its own blockchain for tokenizing assets. This is a peer-to-peer decentralized financial network with its own utilitarian DBX token and a hybrid blockchain, based on PoA (Proof of Authority), enabling to make almost instant transactions on the network (each second a new block is created).
The DBX platform enables to create smart contracts, tokenize assets, and conduct instant transactions between various blockchains (DBX, BSC, Ethereum).
The users of the DBX digital ecosystem may receive access to use:
· the hybrid blockchain of DBX Smart Network, based on the PoA algorithm; · a crypto bank with a mobile wallet and low transaction fees (the Bang app); · more than 30 crypto assets for investments, including stablecoins; · platforms of tokenization of assets of the DBX-20 standard; · cross-chain bridges between the blockchains of DBX, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (swaport.io); · the marketplace; · a network of ATMs, established in many cities of the world; · payment cards, issued by private card processing; · staking services and smart dividends; · services of the DIBIX Digital Fund; · loyalty systems with the cashback mechanism; · partner programs and privileges.
Assets, tokenized on the DBX platform may be widely used in all trending directions: DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFI, DAO, etc., and are stored on various wallets.
DBX (DBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DBX (DBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DBX (DBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DBX (DBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DBX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DBX's tokenomics, explore DBX token's live price!
DBX Price Prediction
Want to know where DBX might be heading? Our DBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.