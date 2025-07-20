DCAI Price (DCAI)
DCAI (DCAI) is currently trading at 5.33 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DCAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DCAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DCAI price information.
During today, the price change of DCAI to USD was $ +0.282217.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DCAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DCAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DCAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.282217
|+5.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DCAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+5.59%
+18.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DCAI is a decentralized infrastructure token developed under the Dynachain ecosystem, aimed at powering artificial intelligence (AI) computation, decentralized storage, and incentive models across Web3 infrastructure. The project is designed around the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) framework, where users contribute real-world hardware resources (e.g., compute and storage devices) and are rewarded with tokens in return. DCAI serves as the core utility token that facilitates this exchange between physical resource contribution and on-chain rewards. Built on the Base blockchain, DCAI combines two participation layers: a smart contract-based staking mechanism and a hardware-based mining/infrastructure reward system. The staking mechanism—called Vanguard Circle—allows users to lock their DCAI tokens in return for yield rewards based on a tiered APY system. The APR dynamically adjusts based on total value locked (TVL) to maintain economic sustainability. On the infrastructure side, users can deploy authorized edge devices to support decentralized AI tasks, distributed storage, and other data-intensive operations. These participants receive DCAI tokens from a designated on-chain pool. Out of the total supply of 100 million tokens, 66% is locked in a smart contract and can only be accessed via hardware participation. There are no presales, private rounds, or team pre-allocations for this portion, ensuring that the tokens enter circulation strictly in line with actual network utility and infrastructure usage. DCAI thus aligns real-world contributions with token issuance in a verifiable, permissionless way.
