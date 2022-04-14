DCAI (DCAI) Tokenomics
DCAI is a decentralized infrastructure token developed under the Dynachain ecosystem, aimed at powering artificial intelligence (AI) computation, decentralized storage, and incentive models across Web3 infrastructure. The project is designed around the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) framework, where users contribute real-world hardware resources (e.g., compute and storage devices) and are rewarded with tokens in return. DCAI serves as the core utility token that facilitates this exchange between physical resource contribution and on-chain rewards.
Built on the Base blockchain, DCAI combines two participation layers: a smart contract-based staking mechanism and a hardware-based mining/infrastructure reward system. The staking mechanism—called Vanguard Circle—allows users to lock their DCAI tokens in return for yield rewards based on a tiered APY system. The APR dynamically adjusts based on total value locked (TVL) to maintain economic sustainability. On the infrastructure side, users can deploy authorized edge devices to support decentralized AI tasks, distributed storage, and other data-intensive operations. These participants receive DCAI tokens from a designated on-chain pool.
Out of the total supply of 100 million tokens, 66% is locked in a smart contract and can only be accessed via hardware participation. There are no presales, private rounds, or team pre-allocations for this portion, ensuring that the tokens enter circulation strictly in line with actual network utility and infrastructure usage. DCAI thus aligns real-world contributions with token issuance in a verifiable, permissionless way.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DCAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DCAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
