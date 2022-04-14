Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) Information DCIP is the first, fully community led investment platform. The token holders fully decide the investments and the sell offs. Rewards will be distributed in BNB or BUSD. Losses are fully tied to the fund itself and won't be reflected on the tokenholders Official Website: https://dcip.finance/ Buy DCIP Now!

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DCIP's tokenomics, explore DCIP token's live price!

