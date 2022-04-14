Decentralized Music Chain (DMCC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Decentralized Music Chain (DMCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DMCCs are utility tokens that can be used within DiscoverFeed, DiscoverFeed has taken the top clubs in the real world and developed Metaclubs using Digital Twin technology, which allows you to experience music and socializing in a Metaclub anytime you have internet access. DiscoverFeed has already signed up several clubs in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, and will continue to add more exciting clubs to DiscoverFeed. We will provide you with a great club experience that you would not be able to go to on a daily basis.

Official Website:
https://www.dmclab.io/
Whitepaper:
https://dmc-3.gitbook.io/dmc_wp

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decentralized Music Chain (DMCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 2.00B
$ 2.00B$ 2.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 57.59M
$ 57.59M$ 57.59M
All-Time High:
$ 0.119976
$ 0.119976$ 0.119976
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00049795
$ 0.00049795$ 0.00049795
Current Price:
$ 0.0287974
$ 0.0287974$ 0.0287974

Decentralized Music Chain (DMCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized Music Chain (DMCC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DMCC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DMCC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.