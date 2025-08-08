DeepSouth AI Price (SOUTH)
DeepSouth AI (SOUTH) is currently trading at 0.10386 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOUTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SOUTH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOUTH price information.
During today, the price change of DeepSouth AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeepSouth AI to USD was $ +0.0259002744.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeepSouth AI to USD was $ -0.0147857069.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeepSouth AI to USD was $ -1.5648926770774697.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0259002744
|+24.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0147857069
|-14.23%
|90 Days
|$ -1.5648926770774697
|-93.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeepSouth AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-0.00%
+8.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeepSouth AI is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) system that combines advanced neuromorphic computing principles with a range of AI functionalities. Purpose: -DeepSouth AI is designed to transform how users interact with computing devices by providing a multifunctional and user-centric AI experience. Functions: -Autonomous AI: Enables users to operate computers and devices through voice and text commands. The AI autonomously interprets and executes instructions, enhancing usability and efficiency. -Visual AI: Utilizes neuromorphic algorithms to analyze and provide real-time, accurate descriptions of images and videos, benefiting various applications, including assisting the visually impaired, enhancing education, and improving security. -Conversational AI: Acts as a conversational partner capable of understanding and responding to a wide array of queries and commands. It offers knowledge, assistance, and customization options. Utility: The project's utility revolves around the $SOUTH token, which is central to accessing DeepSouth AI. Users connect their digital wallets and hold $SOUTH tokens to access the application. A subscription model is planned, allowing users to pay in various cryptocurrencies, which will be converted into $SOUTH tokens. Token buyback and burn programs are funded by subscription revenue. DeepSouth AI aims to revolutionize user-device interaction, making computing more accessible, efficient, and intuitive. The project combines advanced AI technologies and neuromorphic computing principles to offer a versatile and user-friendly AI experience.
