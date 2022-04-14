DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) Information Launched in December 2024, DeFi Agents AI is a crypto trading assistant powered by artificial intelligence. The project focuses on providing traders with tools for market analysis, automated trading, and strategy optimization. Developed by a global team of experts with extensive experience in AI, trading, and blockchain, the platform aims to simplify trading processes while maximizing efficiency and profitability. The $DEFAI token is the native utility token of the DeFi Agents AI platform. It is used to unlock premium features, including advanced AI trading bots, staking rewards, and access to personalized trading strategies. The platform integrates with major centralized exchanges (CEXs) such as Binance, OKX, Bybit, Bitget, BingX, HTX, and Upbit, enabling users to execute trades seamlessly. Official Website: https://defiagents.ai/ Whitepaper: https://aidefiagents.gitbook.io/whitepaper Buy DEFAI Now!

DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.85K $ 55.85K $ 55.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00738405 $ 0.00738405 $ 0.00738405 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000536 $ 0.0000536 $ 0.0000536 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) price

DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Agents AI (DEFAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEFAI's tokenomics, explore DEFAI token's live price!

DEFAI Price Prediction Want to know where DEFAI might be heading? Our DEFAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DEFAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!